Flash flood occurs at Yishun Ave 7 after heavy rainfall on 21 April, PUB designates it as ‘flood hotspot’

Flash flood in Yishun over past 2 weeks was due to roadside drains bring overwhelmed: PUB

On Monday (21 April) afternoon, a heavy downpour in Singapore caused flood risk warnings to be issued across two locations in Yishun.

A flash flood eventually occurred at Yishun Avenue 7, national water agency PUB said in a Facebook post.

Yishun flash flood subsided in 25 mins: PUB

According to PUB, the flash flood at Yishun Ave 7 developed near the intersection of Yishun Street 22 at 3.30pm.

PUB deployed its Quick Response Team to direct traffic away from the floodwaters.

The flash flood subsided in 25 minutes, PUB said.

The PUB Flood Alerts Telegram channel alerted that the flash flood at the location subsided at 3.55pm.

Yishun Ave 7 has experienced flooding 3 times in 9 days

PUB noted that the location has experienced flooding over the past two weeks.

On 13 April, flash floods developed there amid “heavy and intense rainfall” that afternoon.

This happened again at 4.40pm on 15 April, said the PUB Flood Alerts Telegram channel.

Thus, the latest flash floods are the third in nine days at the same place.

PUB implementing measures to enhance drainage

PUB said flooding at Yishun Ave 7 was due to the roadside drains’ capacity being temporarily overwhelmed by the heavy rain.

Thus, PUB has designated this location as a “flood hotspot”, it added.

Measures will be implemented to enhance the drainage there.

2nd day in a row of flash floods in S’pore

Monday was also the second day in a row that flash floods occurred in Singapore.

On Sunday (20 April), PUB issued flood risk warnings for 18 locations including Bukit Timah, Toa Payoh and Jalan Boon Lay, after “heavy and intense rainfall” in many areas of Singapore in the afternoon.

Several flash floods occurred in the Bukit Timah area at the following locations:

Bukit Timah Rd (between Clementi Rd and Blackmore Drive)

Kings Road (between Prince Road and Lutheran Road)

Junction of Stevens Road and Balmoral Road

Coronation Walk

This was due to the intense rain temporarily overwhelming the capacity of the surrounding drains and canals, PUB said.

102.8mm of rain fell in northern S’pore over more than 2 hours

According to PUB, the heaviest rainfall recorded on Monday was a total of 102.8mm in northern Singapore over more than two hours — from 2.55pm to 5.05pm.

“This amount corresponds to 42% of Singapore’s average monthly rainfall in April,” PUB said.

It also lies within the top 3% of maximum daily rainfall records since 1978.

PUB encouraged members of the public to use the MyENV app and subscribe to the PUB Flood Alerts Telegram channel to get alerts on heavy rain and flood risk warnings.

