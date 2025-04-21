Sexual enhancement drugs found in Tiong Bahru flat, man assisting investigations into suspected illegal manufacturing

Sexual enhancement drugs & vapes found during raid of Tiong Bahru flat

Sexual enhancement drugs were suspected to have been illegally manufactured and stored in an HDB flat in Tiong Bahru.

In a press release on Monday (21 April), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said a man is assisting with investigations into the case.

HSA raided Tiong Bahru flat on 21 March, found sexual enhancement drugs

HSA had received information that the occupants of an HDB flat in Beo Crescent were illegally manufacturing and storing health products there.

On 21 March, it raided the unit and seized items including:

more than 18,000 units of prescription medicines and supplements for sexual enhancement

a few pieces of equipment and related paraphernalia

30 e-vaporisers (vapes) and components

Equipment for manufacturing capsules found

The equipment that was seized was for making capsules, HSA said.

They included machines for sealing blister packs and filling capsules.

Also found were empty gelatine capsules.

Empty bottles and containers, as well as printed labels for various sexual enhancement products, were also seized.

The total street value of the items seized was about S$51,000, HSA estimated.

36-year-old man assisting HSA investigations

Additionally, a 36-year-old man is assisting HSA with investigations into the suspected illegal manufacture and supply of sexual enhancement products, as well as the sale of vapes, HSA said.

HSA said it takes “a serious stand” against illegal activities that harm public health.

Anyone who imports, manufactures or supplies illegal health products can be jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to S$50,000.

HSA told Channel NewsAsia that this is the first case that deals with the illegal manufacture of sexual enhancement drugs.

Sexual enhancement drugs found in Tiong Bahru not being sold online

HSA’s Enforcement Branch director Annie Tan said health products made in non-licensed facilities could pose an “immense health risk”.

That’s because they are produced under poor manufacturing conditions with no quality controls, so there is no way to know what the capsules contain.

“The consequences would have been dire should this illegal manufacturing facility not have been disrupted and shut down,” she added.

HSA has not detected these illegally manufactured sexual enhancement products being sold online to date.

HSA has also alerted local e-commerce and social media platforms to stop them from being listed online.

Also read: HSA finds potent steroids in 3 health products, warns public against consuming them

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority.