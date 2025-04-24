Man in Thailand strikes wife in the head with gun after she wakes him up for breakfast

Man hits wife in the head with gun after she wakes him for breakfast

A man in Kalasin Province, Thailand attacked his wife with a gun after she woke him up for breakfast on Wednesday (23 April).

Local reporters who visited the scene found the woman with a head injury.

According to Thai news outlet Workpoint News, the wound required four stitches.

Man chases wife & assaults her with gun

The woman, 43-eyar-old Ms Vanit (transliterated from Thai), explained that the incident unfolded around 9am when she attempted to wake her husband for breakfast.

Instead of a calm response, he became agitated, and the situation escalated into an argument.

The confrontation intensified, with Ms Vanit fleeing to her uncle’s nearby house for safety.

However, her husband allegedly followed her and struck her on the head with a gun.

Although Ms Vanit has not yet filed a police report, her relatives are urging her to take legal action, as this is not the first time her husband has resorted to violence.

Wife says she’ll forgive him if he performs ritual, but refuses to live with him again

Ms Vanit stated that she would be willing to forgive her husband if he performed the Khan Ha ritual — a traditional apology involving five items — and sincerely begged for her forgiveness.

However, she made it clear that she would never live with him again.

The couple, who had reportedly been living together for over a year, has no children together.

Ms Vanit has five children from a previous relationship.

The victim’s aunt confirmed that the attack occurred inside her home, where she witnessed the man strike his wife with a weapon.

While unsure if drugs played a role, she believes the marriage is beyond saving due to ongoing arguments and violence.

Father disappointed son hasn’t changed after jail time

The man’s father expressed sorrow and disappointment, stating that despite his son having served time in prison, he had not changed.

He had warned his son to stay away from drugs, violence, and illegal activities, but admitted that he could no longer offer help if his advice was ignored.

