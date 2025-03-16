Wife in Thailand slashes husband’s head after he says he prefers to eat chicken rice over tom yum soup she made

Thai wife attacks husband for preferring to eat chicken rice over soup she cooked

What started as a birthday celebration took a violent turn in Rayong Province, Thailand, when a woman slashed her husband’s head with a knife — all because he preferred chicken rice over the soup she had prepared.

On Friday (14 March) evening, police responded to a domestic violence incident at a rented room in the Ban Sone Salung community.

There, they found 50-year-old Em (a pseudonym) lying on the floor, bleeding from a head wound.

Emergency responders rushed him to a hospital after administering first aid.

Wife claimed she was acting in self-defense

According to Thai news outlet Channel 7, the altercation began when 48-year-old Boonyanuch (name transliterated from Thai) prepared tom yum soup for dinner. However, Em said he preferred chicken rice instead, which allegedly infuriated his wife.

Boonyanuch claimed that her husband then became aggressive, dragging a crab-catching swing in what she interpreted as a threatening manner.

In self-defence, she allegedly grabbed a knife. In the ensuing struggle, the knife struck her husband in the head and left ankle.

Neighbours then rushed to intervene.

One of them, 26-year-old Warin (name transliterated from Thai), said he was sitting with the injured man outside before the argument started.

He recounted that the couple had entered their home together, but shortly after, shouting and commotion erupted.

Incident was treated as domestic matter

Police have yet to press charges against Boonyanuch, as the incident is being treated as a domestic matter.

Authorities are waiting for the injured husband’s statement on whether he wishes to pursue legal action.

The knife used in the attack was reportedly discarded by the wife in a panic, and authorities have not been able to locate it.

