Lord Of The Rings Prequel ‘The Rings Of Power’ Premieres On Amazon Prime On 2 Sep

The Long-Awaited Prequel To Lord Of The Rings Is Finally Here

When it comes to film franchises, ‘The Lord of The Rings’ remains one of the most popular ones of all time.

Those who grew up following the series might remember pretending to be Gollum, crowing over the One Ring.

When the original trilogy concluded back in 2003, many of us were left bereft in the aftermath. It certainly didn’t help that the ‘Hobbit’ movies that came out later couldn’t hold a candle to its epic, Oscar-winning predecessors.

Fortunately for fans, there’s more Tolkien goodness to enjoy as ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ premieres on Amazon Prime.

Lord of The Rings prequel to premiere on 2 Sep

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’, a prequel to both the ‘Hobbit’ films and the original trilogy, premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday (2 Sep).

According to Forbes, this is the most expensive show ever made.

The first two episodes will be dropping on the streaming app at 9am Singapore time.

The rest of the episodes will air weekly, rounding the show off at eight episodes.

Takes place during the Second Age in Middle Earth

For those who love the fantasy genre, ‘The Lord Of The Rings’, or just want to catch some jaw-dropping action and visuals, you will have plenty to look forward to.

Taking place a staggering 5,000 years before Frodo and Sam journeyed into Mordor, the show focuses on the Second Age of Middle-earth.

It includes bits of the lore that Tolkien had penned in the appendices of his world-famous books, promising a truly epic tale of action and adventure.

As for fans eager to see their favourite characters make a comeback, don’t fret — the show has got you covered.

Morfydd Clark will be appearing as a younger version of Galadriel, the Elf character Cate Blanchett made iconic in the original movies.

Elrond, the character who establishes the Fellowship of The Ring in the very first flick, will also make his comeback.

He is played by Robert Aramayo, who also played the younger version of Ned Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’.

So, if you find yourself looking for something to watch this Friday, look no further.

Gather your friends and family and tune in to ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’, and journey back to the Middle-earth.

Featured image adapted from IMDb.