Lorry allegedly hogs centre lane on PIE, moves to left only when warned by police

Police car sounds siren to warn lorry driving in centre lane of the PIE

A lorry allegedly hogging the second lane of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) moved to the left lane only when warned by a police car.

A video of the incident was posted on SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, with a timestamp of 3.43pm on Monday (16 June).

Lorry allegedly hogged PIE centre lane for a while

According to the description provided by the motorist who shared the video, the lorry had been hogging the centre lane of the westbound PIE near Bedok for a stretch of time.

Its driver also purportedly did not give way to other vehicles, ignoring them.

When the camcar driver saw the police car approaching, they signalled to alert them.

Police car flashes lights & sounds siren

Subsequently, the police car flashed its lights and briefly sounded its siren to warn the lorry.

It then drove up to the lorry’s right, which prompted the heavy vehicle to move to the far-left lane.

Happy at this turn of events, the camcar driver broke out into cheers.

After resolving the situation, the police car then carried on down the expressway.

Netizens share mixed reactions to incident

Netizens had mixed reactions to the incident, with one wondering if the police could have also issued a summons to the lorry driver in this scenario to serve as a greater deterrent.

Another commenter dismissed the police’s actions as “meaningless”, claiming that the lorry would resume its behaviour once the police left.

But several others disagreed, noting that people would complain regardless of what the police did.

One pointed out that at least the police successfully made the lorry driver move to the correct lane.

According to Singapore’s Highway Code, drivers of large vehicles must always travel on the extreme left lane of the road to allow faster vehicles to overtake. They must also keep to the road or vehicle speed limit, whichever is lower.

