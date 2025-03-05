‘Instant karma’: Lorry pulled over by traffic police after near-collision on BKE due to abrupt lane change

Lorry recklessly changes lanes on BKE, traffic police pull it over immediately

A lorry driver’s reckless lane-changing on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) nearly caused two accidents before being swiftly stopped by traffic police.

The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday (4 March) at 1.45pm on the southbound BKE before Exit 5.

Lorry abruptly switches lanes, almost causing a crash

Dashcam footage shared on Facebook shows the camcar overtaking a lorry on the right.

As the two vehicles are side by side, the lorry suddenly activates its left turn signal and immediately attempts to merge into the camcar’s lane.

The camcar driver quickly sounds the horn to alert the lorry driver, narrowly avoiding a collision.

The lorry driver then appears to abort the lane change and speeds forward.

Shortly after, the lorry catches up with the next vehicle in fornt and attempts the same manoeuvre — this time, forcing its way into the lane.

The car driver is left with no choice but to brake abruptly to avoid a crash.

Traffic police step in immediately

Just then, a traffic police (TP) officer on a motorcycle arrives at the scene.

Having witnessed one or both of the reckless lane changes, the officer activates their siren and appears to pull the lorry over.

“Lorry almost sideswiped me. Instant karma. TP witnessed and signalled lorry to pull over,” the video caption reads.

The dashcam owner also noted that the lorry driver had failed to keep left on the BKE, a requirement for large vehicles to ensure smoother traffic flow.

Netizens praise TP officer for swift action

Many netizens commended the TP officer for enforcing road safety and taking swift action against the lorry driver.

One commenter claimed that large vehicles frequently fail to keep left and expressed frustration over the lack of enforcement.

Another user agreed that the lorry driver was at fault but questioned why the camcar remained beside the lorry instead of overtaking completely.

They also suggested that the camcar may have been in the lorry’s blind spot.

MS News has reached out to the police for comments on the incident.

