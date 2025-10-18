21 injured after driver ran red light in Choa Chu Kang & crashed into lorry 

Lorry driver runs red light & crashes into another in Choa Chu Kang, 21 taken to hospital

A 24-year-old lorry driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt after he ran a red light and collided with another lorry in Choa Chu Kang on Wednesday (15 Oct).

The accident left 21 people injured and conveyed to hospitals with fractures, lacerations and bodily pains.

Lorry runs red light, collides with another lorry at junction

The collision occurred at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Way and Sungei Kadut Loop at about 10.40pm.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the arrested driver was ferrying nine passengers when he ran the red light.

He crashed into another lorry that had the right of way.

The other lorry was carrying 11 passengers, bringing the total number of affected individuals to 22.

The SCDF told MS News that six persons were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and another 15 persons to Woodlands Health Campus.

The lorry driver who ran the red light was not sent to the hospital. He was subsequently arrested.

Under Section 64(3) of the Road Traffic Act 1961, the offence of dangerous driving causing grievous hurt carries a jail term of up to five years and disqualification from driving.

Repeat offenders face between one and ten years’ jail and disqualification from driving all vehicle classes.

Red-light accidents up 38% in first half of 2025

The Traffic Police (TP) said red-light running remains a serious concern.

Although the number of red-light violations fell by 25.3% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, accidents from such violations rose by 38.3% to 65 cases.

TP warned that these offences endanger all road users and can cause severe accidents.

Speed limiters to be mandatory for lorries

To improve safety, TP has been phasing in mandatory speed limiters on lorries with a Maximum Laden Weight (MLW) between 3,500kg and 12,000kg since Jan 2024.

These devices cap vehicle speeds at 60km/h, preventing speeding violations and reducing accident risks.

The first installation deadline is 1 Jan 2026 for older models of heavier lorries.

Speed limiters also bring business benefits, such as lower fuel consumption, reduced maintenance costs, and fewer penalties.

TP urged companies to prioritise installation early and foster a strong safety culture among their drivers.

