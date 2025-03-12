Lorry driver injured after crash involving broken-down vehicle on PIE, gets taken to hospital

Lorry driver violently crashes into stopped vehicle along PIE on 11 March

An accident occurred between two lorries yesterday (11 March) night that resulted in one driver getting injured.

The incident occurred along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi, after the Anak Bukit Flyover.

Dashcam footage shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group showed a lorry driving on the leftmost lane of the expressway.

Ahead of it, another lorry had stopped on the same lane, apparently having broken down. The second lorry’s driver had also set up a warning triangle.

However, the first lorry’s driver did not seem to notice this.

Their vehicle violently rear-ended the stationary lorry so hard that glass from the windshield shattered all over the road.

The video also seemingly showed a person with white shoes at the triangle who barely avoided getting run over by rushing to the truck’s right.

Two motorcyclists right next to the accident managed to avoid the crash.

The impact then sent the second lorry, seemingly without a driver, veering across the PIE lanes.

Witnessing all this, the motorist in the filming vehicle exclaimed in shock and braked to avoid a collision.

The lorry subsequently crashed into the road divider and came to a stop.

1 injured driver conveyed to hospital

An ambulance, fire truck, and police vehicles were later seen at the site of the incident.

Many personnel in high-visibility vests were seen gathering around the first lorry.

The police told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at about 10.10pm on Tuesday (11 March).

A 64-year-old male lorry driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital and is assisting with investigations.

It’s unclear which of the two lorries the driver was driving at the time.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MS News has also reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for comments on the incident.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.