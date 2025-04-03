Orange lorry catches fire along PIE, emits thick smoke & flames

No injuries reported after lorry catches fire along PIE

On Thursday (3 April) morning, a lorry caught fire along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

In a video of the incident posted by ROADS.sg on Facebook, thick black smoke and flames were seen billowing from the orange vehicle.

SCDF seen putting out lorry fire on PIE

The footage, taken by a passing vehicle, showed the lorry’s cabin almost totally engulfed in flames.

Another video posted on Facebook showed a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicle at the scene, with firefighters preparing to attend to the blaze.

A number of firefighters were later seen putting out the fire.

Cause of fire under investigation

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF said that they were alerted to the incident at about 9.40am on 3 April.

An orange lorry had caught fire along the PIE in the direction towards Tuas, after the Adam Road exit, it added.

The fire was extinguished using a water jet and a Compressed Air Foam Backpack. No injuries were reported.

Asked if the lorry was an electric vehicle, SCDF said investigations are still ongoing.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

