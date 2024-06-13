Lorry in India overturns & buries 9 family members in home, only a 5-year-old girl survives

Lorry overturns and buries 9 family members in India

Three generations of a family were buried inside their home in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh in India after a lorry overturned early Wednesday morning (12 June).

Among the nine family members who lived in a shanty, only a 5-year-old girl survived.

Authorities suspect that the lorry overturned due to excessive loading of sand.

The vehicle has been seized, and the driver has been arrested.

Only a 5-year-old girl survives

The family members were asleep when a lorry loaded with sand overturned and fell on their roadside shanty, reported Indian Express.

Among the eight killed in the accident, four were children, the youngest being only two years old.

They were taken to the hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

The sole survivor of the incident was a five-year-old girl who was seriously injured, according to India Today.

Fortunately, her condition has since stabilised.

Lorry overturns due to overloading

According to an Indian Express report, it took some time for witnesses to realise that a family was living where the lorry overturned, as the sand had spilt extensively.

Upon realising the situation, the locals immediately informed the police, who used a bulldozer to remove the lorry and rescue the victims.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the lorry was on its way to Hardoi after mining sand from the banks of the Ganges River.

It is suspected that the truck overturned while making a turn due to the excessive load of sand.

Investigations are ongoing and the police have arrested the lorry driver.

Featured images adapted from PTI via Outlook India