Tour bus full of teachers crashes into lorry in M’sia, 3 dead & 36 injured

Tour bus full of teachers crashes into lorry in Malaysia, leaving 3 dead

A tour bus carrying teachers crashed into a lorry and overturned in Rompin, Pahang, Malaysia, resulting in three deaths and 36 injuries to date.

The incident occurred at km 126 on the Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near Muadzam Shah at 12:30 am on Sunday (9 June), New Straits Times reported.

The teachers from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jeram Masjid Tanah in Malacca were on the way to Terengganu to attend an event, according to China Press.

An investigation is ongoing to determine if the accident was caused by careless driving.

2 died on the spot after bus accident

According to Rompin district police chief ASP Nor Azman, the bus had two drivers and 37 passengers on board.

A female teacher died on the spot, while one of the drivers, second driver Hadi Asyraf Mad Idris, 29, died on the way to the hospital.

Another teacher, who was sent to Kuantan Hospital for treatment, succumbed to serious injuries this morning.

The rest of the victims were taken to hospitals in Rompin and Kuantan for treatment.

Meanwhile, ASP Nor Azman stated the lorry driver “escaped unhurt”, reported New Straits Times (NST).

Location of the accident was very dark

Preliminary investigation revealed that the section of the road where the accident occurred was very dark.

As it exited the three-way intersection, the bus collided with the lorry carrying steel wires, causing the bus to lose control and overturn.

ASP Nor Azman stated that the accident is being investigated for causing death by careless driving. He also appealed to witnesses to provide information on the accident.

