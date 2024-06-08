Motorist in M’sia tries to help accident victim, gets hit by truck & dies

Motorist in Malaysia dies while trying to help accident victim

A motorist in Malaysia tried to help an accident victim but became one himself when he got hit by a passing truck.

Following the collision, the motorist died at the scene.

Others involved in the accident have received treatment at the hospital. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Good Samaritan turns into victim in tragic accident

After witnessing an accident in the opposite lane, a 35-year-old man stopped his car to assist an accident victim on Thursday (6 June) afternoon.

According to New Straits Times, he was attempting to assist the 33-year-old driver of a Perodua Axia, which skidded on its own along KM18.8 of the Sungai Rengit-Jalan Kota Tinggi.

Unfortunately, while he was helping the accident victim, the man was hit by a passing Mitsubishi Triton. He suffered internal injuries and died at the scene.

His body was then transported to the Kota Tinggi Hospital forensics unit.

Others injured sent to hospital

The driver and the two passengers in the Triton also suffered injuries in the collision. They were also sent to Kota Tinggi Hospital where they then received treatment.

Meanwhile, the Perodua Axia driver is being treated at a private hospital in Pasir Gudang.

Police say the cause of the accident is still being investigated.

