Lorry Crashes Into Railing Of Woodlands Carpark, Man Reportedly Flung Out & Passes Away

Lorry Crashes Into Woodlands Multistorey Carpark Railing, Driver Passes Away & 3 Others Injured

An accident involving a lorry took the life of one man on Saturday (22 Oct), in what appears to be a rare incident.

The deceased was driving the lorry when it crashed into the railing of a multistorey carpark in Woodlands.

Unfortunately, he passed away after being flung out of the vehicle.

He reportedly fell five floors to his death.

Lorry was driving on fifth floor of Woodlands carpark

The fatal accident occurred shortly after midnight, at 12.30am on Saturday morning, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The lorry was driving on the fifth floor of a multistorey carpark located in an industrial building named Woodlands Spectrum at 2 Woodlands Sector 1.

Judging from tyre marks at the scene, the driver had reached a T-junction and had intended to turn right, but lost control of the vehicle.

It zoomed straight ahead instead, crashing into the railing on the side wall.

Lorry driver flung out of vehicle

Due to the strength of the impact, the driver was flung out of the vehicle through the windshield, over the ledge of the building.

He then fell five storeys to his death.

According to witnesses who gathered there, the man’s body was found on the ground floor, directly beneath the site of the impact.

That afternoon at about 2pm, debris including mirror fragments could be seen at the crash site on the fifth floor, next to the railing.

There were also scratch marks on the railing.

Debris was found on the ground floor near where the man landed, as well as offerings to the deceased.

20-year-old driver passed away, 3 others injured

The police told Zaobao that the driver, a 20-year-old man, passed away at the scene.

Three other men, aged between 28 and 32, were passengers in the lorry. They were sent conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

One of them, the front-seat passenger, was trapped in the vehicle, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

He had to be freed using hydraulic equipment.

The police have ruled out homicide after preliminary investigations.

Deceased man was a Singaporean

A witness who spoke to Zaobao said that the deceased driver, a Singaporean, worked at a nearby metal processing factory.

The three passengers were migrant workers; they were seriously injured and bleeding a lot, he said.

He wondered why they were driving around in the middle of the night, as the crash site isn’t a place where vehicles stop or goods are unloaded.

Due to the bloody and horrific nature of the lorry accident, he still has lingering fears, he added.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the young driver. May the authorities find out what happened to give them some closure.

