Lost parakeet boards Shinkansen train, goes on 500km adventure from Kyoto to Tokyo

Lost parakeet hitchhikes on Shinkansen train from Kyoto to Tokyo

On 8 Aug, posts of a lost parakeet that hitched a ride on the Shinkansen bullet train from Kyoto to Tokyo went viral on the social media platform X.

According to FNN, the bird had boarded the train at the Kyoto station after it landed on the shoulder of an unsuspecting foreigner.

The bird was then captured on video calmly settling on the head of one of the seats as if it were a passenger as the train travelled 500 km from Kyoto to Tokyo.

Bird quickly captured by staff

Unfortunately, the bird’s great adventure was cut short as staff quickly captured the little hitchhiker in a cute moment snapped on social media.

Nonetheless, as the bird was caught after the train had started its journey, the travelling parakeet still rode the entirety of the train ride and ended up in Tokyo.

Train staff then left the bird at a police station in Tokyo.

Owner was searching for pet bird on social media

Meanwhile, three days prior on 5 Aug, the bird’s owner had made a plea on social media to look for her lost bird.

“I am looking for a lost parakeet,” the post said, adding that she had reported the incident to “the police, animal medical centre, and animal welfare centre”.

She also stated that she had “searched the area but couldn’t find” her pet bird.

After the viral moment, netizens flooded the replies mentioning the hitchhiking parakeet.

She thanked the helpful netizens and said she had contacted Japan Railway staff to pick up her lost pet.

In the afternoon of 8 Aug, on the very same day of the bird’s train adventure, the woman posted an update saying that she had successfully reunited with her parakeet. The bird was perfectly healthy and happy, she told the netizens who had become invested in the bird’s well-being.

Finally, she said she’d be more careful about letting him roam freely indoors so it won’t run loose again.

