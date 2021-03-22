Cyclist Trapped Under Bus In Loyang Ave Accident Was 31-Year-Old Aircraft Technician From The Philippines

Last Friday night (19 Mar), a tragic accident took place at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1, claiming a cyclist’s life.

The late aircraft technician, identified as 31-year-old German Gonzales, was from the Philippines. His bereaved family, who awaited his return, mourns his passing.

Deceased aircraft technician called home every day

Up till the fateful day of 19 Mar, Mr Gonzales called his wife back in the Philippines every day, reports The New Paper (TNP).

He and his wife, Ms Shiela Marie, have 2 young sons aged 8 and 9. He’d come to Singapore to work as an aircraft technician 2 years ago.

Last Thursday (18 Mar) during their routine call, he told her that he was hoping to return home to them “after the pandemic ends”.

Unfortunately, that was the last time he spoke with Ms Marie.

Family mourns Mr Gonzales’ demise

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, his 29-year-old wife in the Philippines said their 2 sons hadn’t stopped crying since their father’s death.

Grief-stricken, she said,

My heart really hurts, and I don’t know what to do.

Posting on Facebook, Ms Marie hoped that “this is all just a dream”, according to Shin Min Daily.

Loyang Ave accident leaves family heartbroken

According to TNP, the victim’s uncle in Singapore will be taking care of the funeral arrangements.

His remains, however, will be flown back to the Philippines today (22 Mar), as Ms Marie had told TNP.

Lianhe Wanbao reports Mr Gonzales was caught under a bus, allegedly dragged for 30m and trapped for nearly an hour before passing on.

A 63-year-old SBS Transit bus driver came under arrest for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Condolences to Mr Gonzales’ family

Originally waiting for a reunion with Mr Gonzales, one can only imagine the grief Ms Marie and their 2 sons are going through.

Our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s loved ones in these distressing times. Meanwhile, let’s be reminded to remain vigilant while cycling.

