SPF warns of LTA phishing scams resurfacing, victims lose at least S$74K in total

LTA phishing scams resurface, 13 cases reported since 1 June

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Monday (22 June) issued an advisory warning the public about a resurgence of phishing scams impersonating the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

At least 13 such cases have been reported since 1 June, with total losses amounting to at least S$74,000.

Text messages contain link to phishing website

According to the police, victims of the scam would receive text messages purportedly sent by LTA.

The messages would urge recipients to settle outstanding Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) fees via a link provided, warning that failing to do so could result in additional charges.

Clicking on the link would direct victims to a phishing website designed to resemble the official LTA or OneMotoring website.

Victims would then be prompted to enter their vehicle number along with personal information, including their banking and card details.

Many would only realise they had fallen for the scam after noticing unauthorised transactions in their bank accounts.

Public reminded not to disclose personal information

The police clarified that genuine LTA messages on unpaid fees or road tax do not contain payment links to the OneMotoring website or other payment portals.

Instead, LTA notifies vehicle owners via SMS using the “gov.sg” sender ID, e-letters deposited into their OneMotoring account (accessible only via Singpass login), or hardcopy letters sent to their registered address for those who have opted for physical mail.

Members of the public are reminded never to disclose personal information, banking or card details, or One-Time Passwords (OTPs) to anyone.

They should also avoid clicking on dubious links sent by unknown parties or contacts they have not verified.

To check the actual URL behind a hyperlink, they can hover their mouse cursor over the link on a computer, or long-press the link if using a mobile device.

Public urged to use ScamShield app and website to guard against scams

To further safeguard themselves, the police advised the public to add the ScamShield app and activate security features, such as setting transaction limits for online banking and using the Money Lock feature to “lock up” a portion of their funds.

They can also check the ScamShield app or website for scam signs whenever they encounter suspicious messages, phone numbers, or website links.

Alternatively, they can verify the authenticity of information directly with LTA via its official website or hotline at 1800-2255-582.

Members of the public are also urged to tell the authorities, family, and friends about scams, and to report any fraudulent transactions to their bank immediately.

For more information on scams, visit the ScamShield website or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

Also read: CNA presenter Steven Chia warns of scam news article involving him & DBS CEO, urges others not to share

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Featured image adapted from the Singapore Police Force.