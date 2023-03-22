Lucky Plaza Brawl Ends With 4 People In Hospital, 3 Men Arrested

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lucky Plaza Brawl On 19 Mar Involves 7 Individuals

On Sunday (19 Mar), a huge fight erupted at Lucky Plaza between at least seven individuals, who included both men and women.

Police subsequently arrested three men, while four people were conveyed to the hospital conscious, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

A video of part of the fight has made its way online.

Brawl erupts at Lucky Plaza

The video, posted by Fabrications About Singapore, shows several people engaged in a dispute.

Several officers then appear, attempting to break up the impromptu party.

Meanwhile, one woman continually tries to confront a man in a white shirt.

The man can be heard saying “help me” while officers restrained him.

At the same time, another fight is taking place between two men, but officers thankfully manage to separate them.

The second part of the video appears to be taken some moments later. At least two groups have been separated then, with a few individuals inside a lift.

Others are a safe distance away on the same floor, seemingly engaging in a verbal confrontation instead.

Police arrest 3 men for affray

Citing a statement, CNA reported that the police came across the fight at about 8.30pm on Sunday.

The fight involved five men aged 31 to 63, as well as two women aged 41 and 44.

Two women and two men aged between 52 and 55 were conscious when taken to the hospital.

Officers also arrested a 52-year-old man for affray.

Meanwhile, they arrested two men, a 31-year-old and a 37-year-old, for affray and public nuisance.

The other people involved in the fight are assisting with police investigations.

The investigations are ongoing.

