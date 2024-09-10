Lunch Actually & Paktor merge to address dating app fatigue, wider pool of singles available

Lunch Actually & Paktor merge, want to ‘spark more romantic connections’

Two Singapore dating services, Lunch Actually and Paktor, have merged to form the Lunch Actually Paktor Group, marking a significant shift in the region’s dating industry.

The merger comes as singles increasingly seek alternative ways to find love amid growing dissatisfaction with dating apps.

The newly formed group aims to offer enhanced matchmaking services and address the pain points that have emerged in the digital dating scene.

Lunch Actually Paktor merge to address singles’ pain points

In a press release issued on 9 Sept, the group said both brands will continue to operate independently and will extend operations across six Asian markets: Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The Lunch Actually Paktor Group aims to tackle the challenges faced by singles by offering a blend of traditional matchmaking and modern technology, including relationship coaching and personalised dating experiences.

The merger will allow existing clients and users of both companies to benefit from a wider range of dating services and a larger, more diverse pool of potential matches, said Violet Lim, CEO of Lunch Actually, which was founded in 2004, in a The Business Times interview.

“We recognise the various pain points singles face in the digital dating scene,” said Mr Alex Tam, Group CEO of Paktor, which was established in 2013.

Pointing out that the merger “is a timely one”, he added that it allows them to combine both brands’ strengths in online and offline services, providing a more holistic dating experience.

Ms Lim added: “While we are proud of our achievements, we recognise that digitalisation is a necessary evolution so that we can continue to meet the needs of singles.”

Survey highlights growing fatigue with dating apps

As part of the announcement, the Singles Dating Survey 2024, conducted by the new entity, revealed key shifts in dating patterns and mindsets among Singaporean singles.

The survey, conducted with more than 350 participants, showed a decline in dating app usage, with 88% of respondents having taken a break from dating apps due to dissatisfaction.

Key frustrations included the superficial nature of interactions (36%), fake profiles (23%), and ghosting (21%).

Notably, 66% of respondents associated dating apps with feelings of disappointment, and 62% felt their efforts rarely led to satisfactory outcomes.

Rising preference for matchmaking services

With dating app fatigue on the rise, the survey revealed that 81% of respondents are now open to exploring matchmaking or dating services as an alternative. The trend highlights a growing desire for authentic, meaningful face-to-face connections.

In addition to dating app fatigue, the Singles Dating Survey 2024 highlighted changing attitudes towards relationships.

A growing number of men are now open to dating taller women, while more women believe that who makes the first move no longer matters. There is also increasing acceptance of women earning more than their male partners, indicating a shift in traditional gender dynamics.

Ms Lim, who has also taken on the role of Group CEO of Lunch Actually Paktor Group, acknowledged this shift, stating that the findings show that dating is “largely an offline activity”.

“The survey highlights a shift in dating preferences, and we will continue to support singles in finding their right match,” she added.

To commemorate the merger, singles who sign up with Lunch Actually and Paktor in September and October will receive a 30% discount on membership packages. All existing active members will also enjoy an additional coaching session.

Also read: SinglePore organiser to host LGBTQ+ dating event in S’pore, playfully dubs it ‘Sing-Gay-Pore’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lunch Actually Paktor Group and Canva (for illustrative purposes only).