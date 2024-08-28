SinglePore organiser to host LGBTQ+ dating event in S’pore, playfully dubs it ‘Sing-Gay-Pore’

TikToker to host dating event for LGBTQ+ community in Singapore

Following the success of her ‘SinglePore’ events, TikToker and content creator Candice Gallagher aka @candi.licious is set to organise another round of dating events for Singaporeans seeking relationships.

This time, there will also be a session specifically for the LGBTQ+ community.

In her TikTok post announcing these upcoming events, Candice playfully called the “Sing-Gay-Pore”.

While the name was meant as a light-hearted pun, it has sparked some criticism alongside the support.

Netizens divided on event name

Many were excited about the return of the dating event, which had already enjoyed three successful sessions.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community, in particular, welcomed the increased inclusivity.

However, the name “Sing-Gay-Pore” hasn’t been universally embraced.

As the announcement spread across social media, some took issue with the wordplay involving Singapore’s name, arguing that it could be seen as disrespectful or unprofessional, regardless of the intent.

Others countered that the name is merely a promotional tool and shouldn’t overshadow the event’s positive aims.

In addition to the name controversy, some expressed general reservations about hosting an LGBTQ+ dating event in Singapore.

A light-hearted term used informally

Speaking to MS News, Candice said that she was aware of the commentary generated by the video announcement.

“While I didn’t anticipate all of these reactions, I understand that conversations relating to the LGBTQ+ community can evoke strong opinions,” she said.

The 38-year-old marketing director also clarified the intention behind the SinglePore events, explaining:

It’s an event designed to be an inclusive space where everyone feels welcome, regardless of their background.

She added that “Sing-Gay-Pore” was simply a “light-hearted term” used informally during the announcement.

All the events will officially be called SinglePore, regardless of the specific session or profile.

“I understand that some have expressed concerns, but my hope is that the focus remains on the event’s purpose: to bring people together and facilitate connections.”

Emphasising her commitment to hosting events that comply with Singapore’s laws and reflect the feedback received, Candice said she will “ensure that the events are inclusive and respectful of the diverse Singaporean community”.



