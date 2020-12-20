M Social Hotel Guests Experienced Disruption In Electricity Supply Due To Annual Power Shutdown

Staying at a hotel is meant to be a pleasant experience. That’s why many are opting for staycations now, since overseas leisure travel isn’t possible.

For guests staying at M Social Hotel Singapore on 18 Dec, an annual power disruption had put a major kink in their plans to relax.

From 12am-4am, there were power supply disruptions throughout the hotel, affecting guestrooms and lifts as well.

M Social Hotel Singapore

Guests staying for the night took to Facebook to air their complaints regarding the incident, as many alleged they were not informed about this beforehand.

No mention of power disruption when checking in at M Social Hotel

One of the guests, Ms Lam, told MS News that when she checked into the hotel, there was no mention of power disruption.

Only when we’ve checked in and gotten our rooms, did we realise that the hotel had an annual power disruption event.

She contacted Agoda, and she said the booking platform wasn’t aware of it too. M Social Singapore allegedly did not communicate this to them either.

Said she was cooped up in room with no lights & aircon

The experience at the hotel quickly turned downhill from there. Ms Lam lamented that she had paid full price for the room, hoping to enjoy and relax.

Yet we were slapped with a power disruption which spanned from 1am-4am.

She said she was cooped up in a room with no lights and air conditioning. She also remarked that she couldn’t contact the duty manager.

Power shutdown affected guestrooms & lifts

According to a notice seen in the comments the hotel’s Facebook page, M Social Hotel Singapore had their annual power shutdown exercise scheduled on 18-19 Dec as part of government regulatory requirements.

The power shutdown timings were as follow:

18 Dec

– Between 9am-12pm (about 10 mins)

– Between 12pm-6pm (about 10 mins, lift would be grounded for 15 mins)

19 Dec

– Between 12am-4am (around 4 hours, no electricity in guestrooms except emergency lights)

– Between 4am-5.30am (around 1.5 hours, lifts will be grounded and won’t be operational)

The note also says the hotel sincerely apologises “for any inconvenience this may cause”, and thanks guests for their understanding.

Netizens shared the same experience

On the hotel’s official Facebook page, other netizens echoed the same sentiments as Ms Lam.

One of them also wondered why there was no mention of the power disruption, considering the fact that it was an annual event.

Another guest recalled their experience waking up at 12am as they felt it was stuffy with no ventilation and air conditioning. They also alleged that “hundreds of guests” were seen outside the hotel with no safe distancing and mask at 1am.

Another sounded disappointed that they had taken time off from work for a Christmas staycation, but ended up with an experience that felt as if “we didn’t pay for electricity in Singapore.”

We’ve reached out to M Social Hotel Singapore for comment, and will update this story when they get back.

Unfortunate that many staycations were disrupted

In a time when staycations are the only getaway we can enjoy, many are looking forward to a relaxing time.

So it’s truly unfortunate that guests had an unpleasant experience at the hotel due to a scheduled power shutdown.

Perhaps more could have been done to ensure that guests were well-aware of the situation before checking in, so that they may have the choice to reschedule their bookings.

