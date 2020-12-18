M1’s First Virtual Escape Room Is On VOD With 1,500 Viewers Helping Players Get Out

2020 has been a whirlwind ride, and rather ironically, the year most of us became unwitting witnesses of unfolding chaos outside the comfort of our homes.

If you absolutely love the thrill of being cooped up in a room – Escape Room fam, where you at? – but are too chicken to be first in-line to dive headlong into whatever may be lurking round the corner, boy, do we have the perfect solution for you.

M1’s livestreamed a session at The Escape Artist played by 2 garang hosts, Aiken and Nina from Night Owl Cinematics, on 7 Dec. Technically, you can still relive the thrill of escaping the room via VOD here.

But we’ll run through some of the highlights below to give you a teaser of what to expect if you’re feeling the FOMO and wish to consider if catching the VOD stream is worth it.

1-hour exhilarating escape watched by 1,500 viewers

Imbued with the strength that 1,500 viewers can bestow, 2 brave players – Aiken and Nina – actively sought advice from their viewers to successfully escape a series of rough-and-tumble challenges.

Over an exhilarating – and sometimes hilarious – 1 hour, the duo were allowed to utilise helplines to ask viewers how to solve a clue, or what action to take next.

After stumbling upon their first clue that came in the form of a prisoner’s narrative, they had to figure out the padlock’s code to unlock a chest.

They then asked viewers what they should do next using an interactive poll with 3 hints given — inspect items at the altar, check the telephone, and listen to the background audio.

As they waited for viewers to cast their votes, they tried looking around. Nina even told Aiken to lie on the floor just to spot anything out of the ordinary.

Fortunately, the results from the polls came in rather quickly, so the player needn’t spend too long a time on the floor.

In the end, the duo managed to crack the code by going for the least voted option — listening to the background audio. Only 9% of viewers voted for this, surprisingly.

As Aiken and Nina moved on to explore nifty contraptions, writings on walls, and even inspect a rotting ‘corpse’ for clues, more interactive polls were conducted periodically, so viewers at home had a real stake in helping hosts of the game escape.

Sans the actual horror, of course, like standing right behind the aforementioned rotting ‘corpse’ in search of clues and answers.

Singapore’s first virtual escape room livestream event

M1’s event is considered a groundbreaking format, as it’s the first ever livestream in an escape room with interactive polls to provide an opportunity for viewers to help solve puzzles.

Viewers clocked an impressive 54-min view time out of the entire 1-hour livestream – generating over 6,800 likes and comments – and participated actively in the interactive polls.

The MVPs of the challenge were also arguably these enthu participants, 3 of whom walked away with grand prizes of $1,000 Takashimaya shopping vouchers.

As the window of opportunity to participate in the livestream event has passed, the FOMO may be hitting you right about now.

To get first dibs on similar events like this in the future, do follow M1 on Facebook for more updates.

All of the adrenaline, none of the risks

For homebodies, being stuck in a room doesn’t cause much trouble at all, as we love living vicariously through our screens — whether we’re bingeing on dramas, or watching YouTube stars get up to crazy quarantine antics.

So the next time your cursor is hovering over the book button for an escape room jio with your friends — make sure to establish who’s going to lead the charge before heading in.

Alternatively, livestreams are the safest way to experience all of the adrenaline & none of the risks, and still get bragging rights for being certified escape room junkies.

