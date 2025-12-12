Hyacinth macaw latches onto visitor’s shoe at Bird Paradise, refuses to let go & bites his leg

Bird Paradise visitor leaves with ‘light scratches’ after macaw latches onto his shoe and bites his leg

A first-time visitor to Bird Paradise got far more than a close-up encounter when a hyacinth macaw perched on his shoe, clung on stubbornly, and began biting his leg.

The incident was shared on TikTok on 28 Nov, showing the massive cobalt-blue parrot engaging in unexpected — and increasingly painful — behaviour.

Macaw latches onto shoe, plays with rock, then bites visitor’s leg

The video began with the sizeable hyacinth macaw standing squarely on the Original Poster’s (OP’s) shoe, appearing to lick around his knee as it investigated him.

From another angle, the macaw could also be seen gripping onto a rock with its claw.

Subsequently, the bird deftly transferred the rock to its beak.

All the while, the macaw remained perched on the OP’s shoe.

Confused, the OP wondered if the bird was trying to crack the rock open.

However, the innocent moment quickly took a turn when the macaw suddenly began biting the OP’s leg.

Although the OP tried to gently shake the bird off, the macaw refused to release its grip.

After a few attempts, the bird eventually relented.

Meanwhile, another macaw of the same species stood nearby, watching the entire scene unfold.

Visitor calls encounter ‘cute but scary’ experience

The OP said it was his first trip to Bird Paradise, describing the encounter as both “cute” and “scary”.

He said that he was still unsure why the bird was “so obsessed” with his leg.

The OP also emphasised that he tried to be as gentle as possible, only moving his leg when the bird started biting harder.

“Luckily, I got away with just some light scratches,” the OP expressed in relief.

MS News has reached out to Mandai Wildlife Reserve for a statement.

Hyacinth macaw known for being playful and inquisitive

The hyacinth macaw is the world’s largest parrot, easily recognised by its striking cobalt feathers and bright yellow facial markings.

Mandai Wildlife Group notes that the species is highly playful, inquisitive, and sociable, which may explain its boldness around visitors.

Its large beak allows it to crack open some of the hardest nuts, which comprise a big part of its diet.

Mandai’s advisory for Bird Paradise states that its open-concept aviaries are designed to immerse guests in the environment, but warns that some birds may approach visitors.

Guests are advised not to touch the animals, as their beaks and claws are sharp. Anyone needing assistance should signal to a keeper for safety.

