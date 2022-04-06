Macpherson Laksa Hawker Runs Stall For Wife While Battling Cancer

Running a hawker stall is hard work and can get especially challenging when one falls sick. But one man decided to take on that challenge by opening a laksa stall in Macpherson despite battling stage 4 cancer.

His motivation to do so was apparently to ensure that his wife could still have a steady income after he leaves this world. The man’s touching story was first shared on TikTok via @hawkers_united_melvin and in the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook group.

Hoping to help the husband and wife pair, TikTok and Facebook user Melvin appealed to the public to support their stall.

Laksa hawker hopes he can live longer & run business with his wife

On 30 Mar, Melvin shared a touching story on TikTok of the laksa hawker who’s battling stage 4 cancer.

Speaking in Chinese, the man’s wife said that “my (her) husband is sick, if I (she) don’t work, how can I (she) live?”

When Melvin asked the lady if it was hard handling the stall, she replied, “It’s not easy, we have to wake up at 8am and work for 12 hours.”

Then, as Melvin turned the camera towards her husband, the hawker calmly added that he hoped to live longer and stay in the business with his wife.

Throughout the video, viewers are reminded of the uncle’s predicament, as the caption notes that he has stage 4 cancer.

Perhaps considering the stage of his illness, the hawker opened the stall in hopes that his wife can continue to earn a living after he passes on.

Macpherson laksa stall hawker lives life to the fullest every day

In his Facebook post, Melvin added an appeal for the public to patronise the couple’s stall.

Having chatted with the pair, he described their mentality as “strong”, especially with the cancer-stricken hawker’s determination to live life to the fullest every day.

Touched and inspired to help, Melvin urged the public to visit the stall to support the elderly couple and their business. Folks who wish to do so can locate the stall here:

88 Katong Laksa

Address: #01-49 Circuit Road Hawker Centre, 79 Circuit Rd, Singapore 370079

Opening Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 8am to 8pm (Closed on Mondays)

Nearest MRT: Mattar Station

Wishing the elderly hawkers the best

Running a food business, especially at an old age, comes with many challenges. Add a serious illness to the mix and one can only imagine just how tough things can be.

We thus take our hats off to the hawkers for doing what they do despite the challenges they’re facing.

We hope they’ll receive lots of support now that more people know about their stall. Most of all, we hope both husband and wife will be able to run their business a little longer together, so they can share more precious moments at their stall.

Featured image adapted from @hawkers_united_melvin on TikTok.