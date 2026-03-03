Woman allegedly finds maggots in fried chicken bought from Ramadan bazaar in M’sia

Woman sees maggots in fried chicken bought from Ramadan bazaar, catches contamination before digging in

Maggots are arguably the worst things to see when you’re about to dig into some food.

In Malaysia, a woman was horrified to find a bunch of maggots squirming in a fried chicken wing, which she had bought from a Ramadan bazaar in Taman Jana, Taiping, Perak.

In a TikTok video posted last week, the woman said she had opted not to cook that day as she wanted to support the vendors at the bazaar, but was deeply disappointed by the food she received.

Son discovers maggots in fried chicken

Thankfully, the woman’s son made the discovery in time, spotting the maggot larvae before anyone could consume the contaminated food.

The woman urged vendors not just to go after profit, but ensure the cleanliness and quality of their food.

“This is not just a loss of money, but a spoil of the mood to break the fast as a family!” she stressed.

The woman also mentioned that she had paid for the food via QR code, which she believes will serve as proof for a potential refund.

Netizens urge woman to report incident to authorities

Many netizens suspected the chicken was a couple of days old and had been exposed to the elements, which is why flies were able to lay their eggs on it.

Others speculated that the chicken may have been leftover from the previous day and was reheated and sold again.

They urged the woman to report the incident to the Malaysian Ministry of Health (KKM) to prevent similar incidents.

One user also urged bazaar vendors to give surplus food as alms rather than selling it again the next day.

Featured image adapted from @naziana_nazeri on TikTok.