Woman discovers maggot-infested chicken at Ramadan bazaar in Johor, authorities launch investigations

Johor authorities investigating maggot-infested chicken complaint

The Johor Health Department and Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) launched an investigation into a Ramadan bazaar trader following a complaint about maggot-infested chicken.

The complaint was made by a woman who found the contaminated chicken while preparing to break her fast, reports the New Straits Times (NST).

Officers sent to inspect stall and surrounding area

The woman shared her experience on Facebook, detailing the discovery of maggots in the chicken she purchased from the bazaar.

Officers from the Health Department were sent to inspect the stall and the surrounding area.

Vendor could face license cancellation for violating food safety regulations

An MBJB spokesman noted the “disappointing” nature of the incident before confirming that the health unit took food samples for testing.

The trader was believed to be selling unsold food that had become contaminated.

If allegations are proven, action can be taken against the vendor, including cancelling their business licence.

Authorities urge caution when choosing food stalls

State Health and Environment Committee Chairman Ling Tian Soon called for vigilance when choosing food stalls.

He reminded both food bazaar visitors and traders to ensure hygiene standards are maintained during food preparation and sales.

“The complaint is being investigated under the Food Hygiene Regulations. The department will take necessary action, which may include a compound or a 14-day closure order for cleaning purposes,” he said.

Also read: Woman finds maggot-filled dead fly in matcha latte from Taiwan Starbucks, chain launches investigation



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NST.