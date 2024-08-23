Woman finds maggot-filled dead fly in matcha latte from Taiwan Starbucks, chain launches investigation

Woman takes last sip of Starbucks matcha latte, spits out dead fly filled with maggots

It’s one thing to find an insect floating in your drink, but what happened to a woman in Taiwan takes it to a whole new level of “nope”.

In the final sip of her Starbucks beverage, she discovered a disgusting surprise — a large, dead fly.

Shaken and outraged, she took to a Telegram group to recount her experience. She added that she later felt unwell and sought medical attention, where she was diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis.

“I will never set foot in Starbucks again for the rest of my life,” she vowed.

Fly was reportedly ‘as big as a pinky finger’

According to the woman’s chilling account, the incident occurred on 20 Aug at the Starbucks on Zhongqing Road in Taichung.

She had ordered an iced sesame matcha latte at around 4.46pm, enjoying it throughout the evening.

But at 11.25pm, as she savoured the last sip, she felt something horribly wrong — a “prickly” sensation in her mouth.

When she spat it out, she was met with a sight straight out of a horror movie: a dead fly, as big as “a woman’s pinky finger”.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the bug’s abdomen had burst open, spilling out several dead maggots.

The gruesome discovery left the woman feeling understandably nauseous, soon followed by severe bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea.

She rushed to the emergency room, where doctors diagnosed her with acute gastroenteritis, commonly known as food poisoning.

Starbucks & authorities investigating incident

Starbucks has acknowledged the incident and issued a statement, reported TVBS.

The company emphasised that all its stores are subject to regular cleaning and disinfection, and that its staff adhere to established beverage preparation procedures.

“We are currently investigating the situation with the store in question,” Starbucks stated.

The beverage giant also noted that the store had not received any complaints from the customer but would make efforts to reach out to her.

Additionally, the Taichung City Office of Food and Drug Safety has announced that it will send inspectors to the location.

If any violations are found, the company will be required to address them within a specified timeframe before a follow-up inspection.

Should the violations persist, Starbucks could face fines ranging from NT$60,000 (S$2,500) to NT$200 million (S$8.2 million).

