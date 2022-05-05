Magnolia Hazelnut Chocolate Milk Spotted In S’pore Supermarkets, Available For Limited Period

Magnolia Hazelnut Chocolate Milk Spotted In Sheng Siong & NTUC FairPrice Outlets

Renowned dairy brand Magnolia is pretty famous for its limited-edition flavours of milk, such as taro and brown sugar.

Now, it seems Magnolia has launched a limited edition chocolate milk that comes with a tinge of hazelnut flavour — perfect for customers who prefer a nuttier taste to their dairy products.

Named Royal Hazelnut Chocolate Milk, the new product has already been already been spotted at Sheng Siong and NTUC FairPrice outlets, though it was originally slated to launch on 11 May.

Magnolia hinted about hazelnut chocolate milk in cryptic Facebook post

On Tuesday (3 May), Magnolia announced its new flavour via a cryptic Facebook post.

In the caption, Magnolia hinted about the new milk flavour, suggesting that it’s nutty in taste.

Singaporeans then guessed the flavour to be hazelnut chocolate, and subsequently spotted it at Sheng Siong and NTUC FairPrice outlets.

A one-litre carton of the new milk flavour cost S$4.50 each and S$7.75 for two.

However, the beverage is only available for a short period of time, as it is one of Magnolia’s limited-edition flavours.

The brand has not specified the date on which the milk first started selling at supermarket outlets.

MS News has reached out to Magnolia for additional information and will update this article when they get back.

TikTokers review Magnolia’s new flavour

Multiple TikTok users have also shared their reviews of the new hazelnut-flavoured milk.

This user stated that the hazelnut flavour of the milk is significantly stronger than the chocolate taste, resulting in a “weird” taste.

Another TikToker said the beverage isn’t as sweet as the other limited-edition flavours released previously.

Commenters also shared similar sentiments, suggesting that those who’d like to give it a try should consider buying them in smaller packets.

Not the first time Magnolia launched limited-edition milk flavours

This is not the first time Magnolia has launched limited-edition milk flavours, with notable ones being taro and brown sugar milk.

Though the hazelnut milk might not be to everyone’s liking, customers can perhaps hedge against this by purchasing them in smaller portions.

Know anyone who might like Magnolia’s hazelnut chocolate milk? Tag them in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and TikTok.