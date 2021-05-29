Makansutra At Esplanade Offers Free Meals Before Closure Till 14 Jun

Covid-19 has hit different sectors of our country hard with food establishments among the hardest hit following the implementation of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) (P2HA).

Popular tourist destination and supper spot Makansutra at Esplanade appears to be the latest to succumb to the measures. They’ve recently announced their temporary closure till 14 Jun, when P2HA ends.

Before their closure, they will be offering free meals to anyone in need, with no strings attached.

Makansutra at Esplanade to close temporarily till 14 Jun

In a Facebook post today (29 May), Makansutra announced their Gluttons Bay closure for the rest of the P2HA period till 14 Jun.

Since the tighter measures came rather unexpectedly, it’s to no surprise that many businesses weren’t ready for slower sales.

Even though Makansutra has sought help from the public as well as received generous rental discounts from their landlord, it’s apparently not enough to tide them through these trying times.

With less foot traffic in the area, it has become difficult for them to stay open as the eatery is widely known to cater to workers and tourists.

Free meals to all who need it on 30 May

With generous donations from notable supporters, the hawkers at Makansutra will be offering free takeaway meals on 30 May.

The meals will also be halal, with some having no pork and lard. This was done intentionally for the food riders and deliverymen who have been working tirelessly to bring our favourite food to the comfort of our homes.

Collection of the meals will begin from 3pm till 8pm tomorrow (30 May), while stocks last. No other conditions are listed and you can simply grab a meal and go.

Here’s how to get there, if you’re planning to head over:



Makansutra Gluttons Bay

Address: #01-15 Next to Esplanade, 8 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039802

Opening hours: Tues-Fri 4pm-9pm, Sat & Sun 3pm-9pm, Closed on Mon (Collection will be from 3pm-8pm)

Nearest MRT: Esplanade Station

Hope Makansutra emerges stronger

Even under unfortunate circumstances, Makansutra has made it a point to give back to the community by offering free meals to anyone in need.

Kudos to them for the kind gesture and we hope to see them bounce back better than ever.

