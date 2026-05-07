M’sia-registered Mercedes-Benz driver breaks parking clamp in Thailand instead of paying fine

Thai police looking for driver after he broke parking clamp in Hat Yai

Thai authorities are looking for the driver of a Malaysia-registered car who broke a parking clamp placed on his vehicle in Hat Yai, Songkhla.

According to local reports, the man could be heard speaking Thai. However, his nationality remains unconfirmed.

Authorities plan to place the individual on a blacklist to prevent him from re-entering Thailand.

Vehicle was found in no-parking area

On Monday (4 May), a black Mercedes-Benz, with a Malaysian registration plate, had been parked in a no-parking zone on Prachathipat Road.

Traffic officer Pongchai Maneerat had placed a clamp on the front-right wheel and issued a fine for illegal parking.

A ticket was also placed on the vehicle’s windscreen, instructing the driver to settle the fine at the police station.

Driver broke device by forcefully reversing car

However, when a motorcycle taxi rider offered to take him to the station to settle the fine, the driver refused, saying he had no time.

He then attempted to drive away with the clamp still attached.

CCTV footage shows him reversing the car forcefully until the clamp broke, and then speeding off.

The police were alerted to the incident at around 10.30am.

Could face up to five years in jail and fine

Thai police are coordinating with the Songkhla Immigration Office and the Malaysian consulate to locate the suspect and prevent him from leaving Thailand.

The vehicle’s registration number has been shared with customs and immigration authorities to help track the car and bar the driver from re-entering the country in the future.

The driver initially faces a fine of up to 500 baht (S$19.61) for illegal parking.

However, damaging government property, such as the parking clamp, could result in more serious charges, including up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht (S$3,900) or both.

Also read: Car evades officers at M’sian Second Link checkpoint & speeds off towards S’pore, police hunting driver



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Featured image adapted from ข่าวสงขลา on Facebook and Thaiger.