M’sian man arrested for involvement in MAS impersonation scam, over S$31K stolen from victim

Malaysian man acted as collector in multiple government impersonation scams

A Malaysian man has been charged for his involvement in a Government Official Impersonation Scam (GIOS) that cheated a victim of more than S$31,000.

According to a news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the scam involved the impersonation of a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) official.

Police say he is suspected of being linked to other similar cases.

Victim handed over cash and jewellery for fake investigation

On 7 Oct, police received a report of a GIOS scam. The caller reportedly posed as an MAS officer and claimed the victim was under investigation.

Telling the victim to hand over money for the investigation, the victim surrendered jewellery worth over S$6,000 and more than S$25,000 in cash to unknown couriers on three separate occasions.

Malaysian man identified as collector in multiple scams

Through ground enquiries and follow-up investigations, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division and Anti-Scam Command established the identity of a Malaysian man believed to be one of the collectors who took delivery of the victim’s items.

He was arrested on 2 Nov when he re-entered Singapore.

Preliminary findings indicate the man was tasked to collect cash and valuables from multiple GOIS victims.

He was instructed to pass these to unknown accomplices in Singapore, then return to Malaysia.

Faces up to 10 years’ jail and S$500,000 fine

The man was charged in court on 4 Nov with abetment by conspiracy to assist another to retain benefits from criminal conduct.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

