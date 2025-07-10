Malaysian police helicopter crashes while on joint training exercise

A Malaysian police helicopter crashed into a river in Johor during a training exercise, with all five people on board rescued.

A video posted by Malaysia’s Bernama news agency on X showed the helicopter plunging into the water.

Malaysian police helicopter crashes on morning of 10 July

The incident took place on Thursday (10 July) morning, according to a statement posted on Facebook by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

It said the AS355N helicopter operated by the Royal Malaysia Police had the registration number 9M-PHG.

It had taken off at 9.51am with five police personnel, including the pilot, on board.

However, it crashed into Sungai Pulai near Gelang Patah.

Photos showed the Marine Police Force rushing to the scene of the crash, where the wreckage of the helicopter was submerged.

Five on board rescued, two in critical condition

All five on board were rescued and sent to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) jetty in Gelang Patah, then transferred to a hospital in Johor Bahru for medical examination and treatment, CAAM said.

Two of them were in critical condition and needed respiratory assistance, Bernama reported.

Further investigations will be conducted into the accident via the Air Accident Investigation Bureau, which is under the Malaysian Transport Ministry, CAAM added.

Malaysian police helicopter crashes in front of journalists

The helicopter had reportedly been taking part in a joint nuclear detection exercise which also involved personnel from Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

But the crash unfolded in front of two journalists from Bernama and Radio Television Malaysia (RTM), who were covering the exercise.

The Bernama photographer said the helicopter was performing manoeuvres when it crashed, shocking all who were present.

The Malaysian police, together with the CAAM and MMEA, are now working to find the helicopter’s black box.

They are also trying to recover the wreckage, which is believed to have sunk.

Also read: Helicopter crash in M’sia kills 10 Navy personnel during parade rehearsal

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bernama on X.