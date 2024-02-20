M’sians working in S’pore earn up to S$18K/month: M’sia Department of Statistics

Malaysians working in Singapore earn between S$1,500 & S$18,000 monthly

Malaysians working in Singapore earn monthly incomes of up to S$18,000 (RM64,000), according to the Department of Statistics, Malaysia (DSOM).

On 19 Feb, DSOM revealed these findings in its Malaysian Diaspora: Malaysian Working Abroad 2022 & 2023 Study.

Chief Statistician Dato’ Sri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin expressed that many Malaysians tend to live and work in Singapore due to better opportunities.

Many Malaysians earning comfortable incomes in Singapore

At a launching ceremony in Putrajaya today (20 Feb), Dr Uzir shared that 66.7% of Malaysians working in Singapore earn a monthly salary ranging between S$1,500 (RM5,330) and S$3,599 (RM12,780).

Meanwhile, 18.5% of them earn between S$3,600 (RM12,800) and S$9,999 (RM35,530).

There are some, however, who earn way above average. The DOSM survey found that the highest monthly income of Malaysians employed in Singapore is about S$18,000 (RM64,000).

Dr Uzir highlighted that among these employees, 39% are skilled and 35% are semi-skilled. For the skilled workers in particular, most of them are aged between 25 and 34.

Attracted to Singapore’s lucrative opportunities

The statistician also laid out some reasons as to why many Malaysians gravitate towards Singapore.

He noted that Malaysians are particularly attracted to the country due to the career opportunities and lucrative salaries.

At present, the Singapore Dollar (SGD) is also performing well against the Malaysian Ringgit (RM). Just yesterday (19 Feb), the SGD achieved an all-time high record against the RM, with S$1 equating to RM3.56.

According to The Business Times, the SGD has been steadily appreciating against the MYR for the past two decades.

Dr Uzir also mentioned that most of the Malaysians who are presently employed in Singapore are committed to continue serving here.

Apart from Singapore, the study also gathered details of Malaysians living and working in Brunei. For the complete list of statistics, readers can visit DOSM’s Facebook post here.

