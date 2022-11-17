S’pore Man Sexually Abuses Intellectually Disabled Daughter For 3 Years, Gets 23 Years’ Jail

Man Gets 23 Years’ Jail For Sexual Abuses & Rape Of Intellectually Daughter For 3 Years

Back in 2017, a man sexually assaulted and raped his eldest daughter. His abuse against her continued for three years until his wife and younger daughter found incriminating photos of the victim on his phone.

A police report was lodged, leading to his arrest in 2020.

After pleading guilty to two charges of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration, he has been sentenced to 23 years’ jail.

The High Court took four other charges into consideration at the time of sentencing.

Man abuses daughter after breakup with girlfriend

According to The Straits Times (ST), his abuse began after his relationship with his Malaysian girlfriend ended in 2016.

The man’s first assault was in 2017 when he made the victim, then 29, perform oral sex on him and raped her despite her objection. Afterwards, he told the victim not to inform her mother about the incident.

In another such incident in 2019, he said, “Let’s have fun,” before raping the victim. At the time, she was coming out of the bathroom.

On 8 Jul 2020, the man’s wife was waiting for her daughter in the corridor after realising she was not yet home by 11.45pm.

It was then that she saw her at the staircase landing with her husband lifting her shirt up.

When he saw her, he immediately apologised, releasing the victim and asking for his wife’s forgiveness.

Younger daughter & wife lodge police report after finding incriminating photos

Subsequently, the wife approached her younger daughter and told her about what she had witnessed.

The younger daughter asked her sister about the matter, who said she encountered her father in the corridor.

According to her, he was holding his mobile phone with one hand while lifting her shirt with the other.

Following this revelation, the younger daughter took the man’s phone from his bedroom while asleep. She found incriminating evidence, including footage of her elder sister undressing in the deleted album.

The victim subsequently admitted that their father entered the bathroom while she was still inside. He then told her to undress while recording the video.

IMH report concludes victim was unable to give informed consent to sex

The man was arrested on 10 Jul 2020 after his wife and younger daughter filed a police report earlier that day.

During the investigation, the victim said her father had raped her. However, she did not tell anyone because she feared no one would believe her. She also did not intend to cause her family any disharmony.

The Institute of Mental Health has submitted a report, according to TODAY. They concluded that the victim was unable to give informed consent to sex.

Her limited understanding of nature and sexual intercourse, immature social judgement, and poor communication skills made her incapable of turning the man away.

