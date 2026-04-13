Man in M’sia wakes up naked with pain in rear after drinking, suspects he was assaulted by colleagues

Man wakes up naked with pain, suspects he was assaulted after drinking with colleagues

A man in Malaysia has filed a police report after waking up naked and in pain, suspecting he was sexually assaulted while unconscious following a drinking session with colleagues.

According to local reports, the incident took place at a longhouse along Jalan Bakun in Bintulu, Sarawak at around 11pm on 31 March.

The man, who is in his 20s, had been drinking with three colleagues from about 9pm.

As they repeatedly urged him to drink, he gradually became intoxicated and was unable to continue.

He then went to rest in a room near the kitchen.

Woke up 2 hours later naked and in pain

About two hours later, he woke up to find himself completely naked and feeling pain in his rear.

Noticing something was amiss, he suspected that he may have been sexually assaulted while asleep.

He got up to check, only to realise that the three colleagues he had been drinking with were no longer in the longhouse.

Police report lodged, medical examination requested

The man then went to the police station to lodge a report, requesting a thorough investigation into the incident.

He also asked to be sent to hospital for examination and treatment.

Police have since begun investigations.

Also read: Drunk female tourist in Taiwan sexually assaulted for 10 minutes at metro station in broad daylight



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