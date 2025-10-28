Drunk female tourist in Taiwan sexually assaulted for 10 minutes at metro station in broad daylight

Tourist sexually assaulted at Taiwan metro station while drunk

A tourist was allegedly sexually assaulted in broad daylight while inebriated at Taipei Main Station in Taiwan.

The suspect involved in the incident has been arrested.

He is identified as a 44-year-old man named Chiu, who has reportedly been living inside near the station while posing as a homeless person.

Suspect assaulted her in public

A university student who witnessed the assault on 9 Oct filmed part of it from the second floor of the station before calling the police.

The woman, who was believed to have fallen unconscious, was dragged to the wall where the assault happened.

The assault occurred for about 10 minutes, during which no passerby intervened.

With the help of CCTV footage, Chiu was arrested the next day on 10 Oct and faced charges of sexual assault, sexual intercourse, and public indecency.

Not a random attack, say police

Police clarified that the case was not a random assault.

The suspect and the victim allegedly knew each other and had been drinking together before the incident, Taiwan’s Mirror Media reports.

The pair were drinking with friends at the East side of the station concourse from 11am.

By 3pm, everyone had left except for the two.

It was then that Chiu took advantage of his drunk acquaintance.

During further questioning, authorities confirmed that Chiu had multiple theft convictions.

The 44-year-old man was on the run after failing to pay a fine for stealing a truck and an electric scooter in 2024.

Railway security to be strengthened after incident

Following the attack, police have stepped up patrols at Taipei Main Station and are working with railway security personnel to strengthen surveillance and ensure passenger safety.

The victim, who was visiting Taiwan on a short-term trip, has already returned to Hong Kong after providing her full testimony.

Since the incident, welfare groups have urged the local government to educate the public on the importance of bystander intervention.

They have also called for a review of the emergency response protocol in public spaces.

