Man flies from New Jersey to Florida to attack fellow gamer with hammer

Man arrested after flying to Florida to attack fellow gamer

A 20-year-old male gamer was arrested in the US after attacking another player with a hammer on Sunday (22 June).

According to arrest documents, Edward Kang flew from New Jersey to Florida to “confront” his fellow gamer.

Kang and the victim, who was around the same age as him, played the online role-playing game ArcheAge, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said during a press conference.

Gamer travels to another state to attack victim

Kang flew from Newark, New Jersey to Jacksonville, Florida on 20 June, having told his family that he was going to visit a friend he had met on a video game.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said in a press conference that the two had never met in person.

When he arrived at the Florida airport, Kang took an Uber to a hotel and then went to a hardware store to buy a hammer.

The hotel and hardware store were in Fernandina Beach, where his victim also lived.

Officials didn’t disclose how Kang learned where the victim lived, reported ABC News.

Victim sustains head injuries from hammer attack

At 2am on 23 June, he went to the victim’s home, which was unlocked, and entered.

The victim was walking out of his bedroom when he saw Kang wearing a mask and standing by the door holding a hammer.

While there was a struggle, Kang was able to strike the victim on the head with the hammer.

Fortunately, the victim’s stepfather was awakened by his screams and restrained Kang.

The victim sustained several but non-life-threatening head injuries.

Suspect says victim was a “bad person online”

Kang was sent to Nassau County Jail after his arrest on Sunday (23 June) morning and is being held without bond, according to ABC News.

He has since been charged with attempted second-degree murder and armed burglary.

When asked about his motive, Kang said the victim is a “bad person online.”

