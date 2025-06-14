22-year-old man from Australia wins S$18M lottery, dies years later due to drug abuse

Man from Australia dies after S$18M lottery win led to risky lifestyle involving drugs

It was supposed to be a fresh start for 22-year-old Joshua Winslet when he won a AU$22 million (S$18 million) lottery, but instead, his newfound wealth led him to a lifestyle of drugs.

According to 7News, Mr Winslet won the lottery about five years ago.

For the former plumber, the miracle lottery win was everything. Down to his last AU$19 (S$16), Mr Winslet — who was then based in New Zealand — bought a last-minute ticket for the Powerball and won.

Considering his life so far, he could not believe his luck.

Mr Winslet had a plethora of health complications, including Duane syndrome, which affected his eyes, and Goldenhar syndrome, a condition affecting the development of his face.

Those complications led to years of bullying that made him leave school in Year 10 and then leave Australia entirely to pursue a plumbing apprenticeship in New Zealand.

When he told his friends about the win, they were stunned.

“It was something that doesn’t happen to someone like Josh,” one of his friends said.

Money was originally well-handled before it fell apart

While he originally made sensible investments with his newfound wealth, purchasing properties in Australia and New Zealand, it did not last.

Mr Winslet eventually turned to a life of indulgence and drugs.

On 30 August 2020, a police raid on his home in New Port, Adelaide, uncovered a variety of illicit drugs and firearms.

Authorities found MDMA, cocaine, and marijuana at the residence — alongside empty bottles of alcohol.

Images of the raid also showed his home in a dismal state.

In September 2022, the then 27-year-old Mr Winslet was convicted of drug and weapon charges.

He was given a suspended jail sentence, so long as he was on good behavior.

The judge even made it a point to note that Mr Winslet’s sudden wealth had drained away his motivation to be productive.

One of his friends even gave him a strong warning. “You need to stop this or you’re going to die,” the friend said.

The same year of his sentencing, that warning came true when Mr Winslet was found dead in his home from health complications arising from his drug use.

His death went unreported at the time.

Mr Winslet’s case was recently resurfaced by Daily Mail Australia on 10 June.

