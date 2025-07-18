Man in Thailand dies after drinking only beer for a month, hundreds of empty bottles found in room

Man in Thailand dies after surviving solely on beer for a month

A man in Thailand has died after reportedly surviving for over a month on beer alone, refusing to eat any solid food during this period.

His 16-year-old son revealed that his father had replaced all his meals with alcohol.

Despite the son’s attempts to prepare meals, his father declined each time, only drinking beer.

Deceased’s room filled with empty beer bottles

Emergency responders were called to a home in Rayong Province on Wednesday (16 July) following a report of a man having seizures.

Upon arrival, they found the victim unconscious with no vital signs.

His hands and feet had turned blue, and hundreds of empty beer bottles were discovered neatly arranged in the room, revealing the extent of his consumption.

The man’s teenage son, who had just returned from school, described his father’s drastic behaviour.

He revealed that his father had been drinking beer exclusively for over a month, refusing to eat anything.

Despite the boy’s attempts to cook meals for him, his father declined each time.

The family believes that stress, related to personal issues, contributed to the man’s refusal to eat.

It is suspected that this emotional strain may have led him to replace food with beer.

Experts warn against replacing food with alcohol

Health experts caution that beer, while calorie-rich, lacks essential nutrients.

Relying on it as a food replacement poses serious risks, including nutritional deficiencies, liver damage, and impaired nutrient absorption.

Beer should be consumed in moderation for enjoyment, not as a meal substitute. A balanced diet is far more beneficial for long-term health.

