M’sian Man Befriends 5 Stray Dogs On Hike, Cooks Eggs & Feeds Them With Spoon

Malaysian Influencer Gains Praise After Feeding 5 Stray Dogs During Hike

Malaysian influencer Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman has garnered praise after he posted an Instagram video where five stray dogs joined him on his hike.

He named three of them Ashu, Along, and Shasha. The adorable dogs followed him on his trek through the forest, with several others joining in along the way.

Mr Khairul even cooked up and fed them some scrambled eggs with a spoon.

Stray dogs join the hike

Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman, known by his Instagram handle @khairulaming, recently uploaded an Instagram video of his hike through a forest with his friends.

On the trek, they met a trio of devoted dogs who decided to follow them through the woods.

Mr Khairul gave them the names of Ashu, Along, and Shasha.

He explained that he named one dog ‘Ashu’ because it was the youngest and cutest but got tired easily. According to name website Mylo, Ashu means active and fast.

He named another dog ‘Along’ as it seemed to be the leader, constantly on alert and checking ahead for obstacles.

While it’s not clear which dog is which, they all seem to be having fun with their new human friends.

The cute canines wandered across fallen tree logs and rough dirt trails with excited vigour.

It seems that the trio’s nearby friends also joined the hike at times, as up to five dogs can be seen at several points in the video.

Don’t worry, they’re just playing ruff.

Scrambled eggs for the stray dogs

The journey would eventually lead the group to a rocky area at the foot of a beautiful, thunderous waterfall.

Mr Khairul and his famished friends stopped to cook some instant noodles with eggs. He balanced the cooker on a mossy rock and made the meal, which could only be heavenly after a tiring day.

They were not the only hungry hikers there though, as the dogs quickly made clear with their puppy eyes while they ate.

Mr Khairul was clearly not immune to the power of the puppy-dog eyes, and generously cooked up some eggs for them. He made a few scrambled egg sandwiches and handed them out to the dogs in the vicinity, who quickly tucked in.

Mr Khairul even went as far as to spoonfeed the eggs to the stray dogs, an act worthy of a guaranteed spot straight into Heaven.

Hoped to meet stray dogs again on another hike

The satiated dogs then put on their best impression of an officer worker in a meeting right after lunch and fell asleep.

But when Mr Khairul and friends readied to leave, the dogs were up and ready to follow them on the return trip. They even took a dip in a stream to cool off.

He’s floating because he’s such a good buoy.

In the end, Mr Khairul bid his furry friends goodbye with a joyful wave, saying he hoped to meet them again.

The stray dogs wagged their tails back, concluding a paw-fect adventure neither human nor dog would be likely to forget.

Commenters give their unmatched respect

Netizens were delighted by the video, and especially lauded Mr Khairul with praise for his compassion to the dogs.

Another put particular emphasis on the extra effort spent by Mr Khairul in spoonfeeding his temporary canine companions.

A commenter brought up that many in majority-Muslim Malaysia do not usually regard dogs as pets. They commended Mr Khairul for only being kind regardless of any cultural or religious taboos.

Indeed, the hiking trip only exposed the compassion of Mr Khairul and the devotion of the stray dogs who accompanied several strangers up a forest trek.

Featured image adapted from @khairulaming on Instagram.