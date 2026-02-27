Man in Thailand tricks woman into spraying herself with mixture comprising his semen & urine

Man in Thailand records woman he tricked into spraying herself with his semen and urine

In the early hours of 24 Feb, authorities arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sneaking a mixture of his own semen and urine into a bidet before recording a woman using it on herself.

He was arrested at a temple in the northern province of Phichit, Thailand. Police also seized multiple items they believe to be connected to the crime, including two mobile phones and a borescope.

According to Matichon, in addition to the aforementioned act, he is also being investigated for a clip discovered on his device depicting him molesting a 10-year-old girl.

Former monk investigated for sexual crimes

The former monk was identified only as Sitthikorn in reports, based on his activities in a Telegram chat group. Along with others in the group, the man had shared videos and stories about his sexual exploits.

Police were able to identify who the man was within the group by searching through his mobile phones. The group reportedly charges membership fees.

During interrogation, the man revealed to police that he had filled bidets at the temple restroom with a mixture consisting of his semen, urine, and thinner.

With a hidden camera, he would then record the women who fell victim to his acts.

Others also arrested

Police found a video of a woman appearing to be injured after using a bidet at the temple in his possession.

Additionally, police also discovered a disturbing video on the borescope seized from his possession. It showed him sexually assaulting a young 10-year-old girl.

The man admitted to the crimes during questioning. He is being hit with multiple charges, including possession and distribution of child pornography.

From the same Telegram group, police were also able to arrest a 26-year-old man in Ayutthaya province. The man had solicited nude photos from underage girls by demanding them as collateral for loans.

One of his victims was a 16-year-old girl.

