36-year-old man to face 3 charges after allegedly slapping 4-year-old boy in Woodlands

Man to be charged for alleged assault on boy outside Woodlands preschool

A 36-year-old man will be slapped with three charges for an alleged assault on a four-year-old boy in Woodlands.

He will appear in court on Tuesday (7 April), said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release sent to MS News on Monday (6 April).

Hospital alerts police to boy with cheek injuries

SPF said it was alerted to the incident by KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) at about 4.50pm on 6 March.

The boy had sustained injuries to his cheek after an alleged assault.

He had allegedly slapped the boy at a bus stop outside a preschool in Woodlands, according to preliminary investigations.

Man allegedly slapped boy twice outside Woodlands preschool

In an Instagram post on 6 March, the boy’s mother, Madam Faezah Hamid, said the incident happened at about 12 noon outside her son’s preschool in Woodlands.

It took place in front of other parents, domestic helpers, and children who were outside the school, which is located near the bus stop outside Block 875 Woodlands Street 82.

According to Google Street View, a PCF Sparkletots Preschool is located in the block.

However, the man — believed to be the father of another child — grabbed the boy by the collar and slapped him across the face.

When her helper tried to pull her son away, the man continued holding onto the child.

He then slapped her son a second time on the other cheek, reportedly harder than the first time, she alleged.

“After doing this, he walked into the school and proudly told the teachers what he had done”, an act which shocked her even more, Madam Faezah claimed.

Man to be charged with voluntarily causing hurt, among other offences

SPF said the three charges the man will face are:

Voluntarily causing hurt under the Penal Code, with enhanced penalties for offences against persons below 14 years of age

Using criminal force under the Penal Code, with enhanced penalties for offences against persons below 14 years of age

Intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress under Section 3(2) of the Protection from Harassment Act 2014

For voluntarily causing hurt, he faces up to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$5,000 if convicted.

Those convicted of using criminal force may be jailed for up to three months and/or fined up to S$1,500.

With the enhanced penalties for the first two offences, the offender may receive up to two times the maximum punishment that can be imposed.

The offence of intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress carries a jail term of up to six months and/or a fine of up to S$5,000.

Mother expects justice for her son

In an Instagram Story on Monday night, Madam Faezah said the hearing would start at 9am on Tuesday, at Court 4B.

She expects “full and unequivocal justice” for her son, she added.

SPF said it takes “a serious view” and has “zero tolerance” for all cases of violence against children, adding:

The police will not hesitate to take action against those who harm or threaten the welfare of minors in accordance with the law.

Also read: Man allegedly slaps 4-year-old boy twice in Woodlands after child flashed middle finger

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Featured image adapted from @threeofakind_siblings on Instagram and Google Maps.