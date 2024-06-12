62-year-old man arrested after allegedly brandishing knife on public bus in S’pore

Man arrested for allegedly brandishing knife on Singapore public bus

A man was arrested for allegedly brandishing a knife on a public bus in Singapore.

The 62-year-old man was subsequently arrested by police officers within three hours of receiving a report from a member of the public.

Initial investigations showed the man was in possession of a total of five knives.

Man seen brandishing knife on bus

According to The Straits Times (ST), a Singapore Police Force (SPF) media statement on Tuesday (11 June) revealed that officers were alerted to the incident by a member of the public at around 3.20pm on Monday (10 June).

The elderly man was allegedly spotted carrying and brandishing a knife on a public bus.

Police stated that he later alighted at Geylang Road.

Arrested within three hours

Per ST, SPF shared that officers from the Central Police Division were able to identify the suspect through images from closed-circuit television (CCTV) and police cameras.

Officers later arrested the man in Victoria Street within three hours of receiving the incident report.

Investigations into the incident showed that the man was carrying four other knives, which were seized as case exhibits by the police.

The man will be charged on Wednesday (12 June) with the offence of carrying offensive weapons in public places.

If found guilty, he faces the penalty of up to three years’ jail.

As the suspect is over the age of 50, he cannot be caned under the law.

