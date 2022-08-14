Man Burns S’pore Flags In Canberra On 10 Aug, Charged With Mischief By Fire

Man Burns 4 Singapore Flags In Canberra On 10 Aug

In the wee hours of 10 Aug, a man was seen burning up Singapore flags and some decorations.

Concerned residents informed the police, and not long after, officers swiftly identified the man using CCTV footage.

On Friday (12 Aug), the man was charged with mischief by fire. For his offence, the 39-year-old faces up to seven years’ jail and a fine.

Man burns Singapore flags, arrested the same day

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), they received a report that a man was allegedly burning National Day decorations around Block 115A Canberra Walk on 10 Aug at about 1.30pm.

Based on CCTV footage and ground enquiries, the police identified the man.

The 39-year-old was then arrested within six hours of the reported case.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the CCTV footage showed the man throwing National Day decorations into a fire next to a joss paper burning bin.

He was likely intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Charged with mischief by fire

Court documents reveal that at about 2am on 10 Aug, the man burned four Singapore flags and some National Day decorations, reported Shin Min Daily News.

On Friday (12 Aug), he was charged in court with mischief by fire under Section 435 of Singapore Penal Code 1871.

He faces up to seven years’ jail and a fine for his offence.

In their media release, the police said they have zero tolerance against those who deliberately damage property. Offenders will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

In a similar case in 2019, Elson Ong Yong Liang set fire to a Singapore flag along the corridor of a flat at Woodlands Crescent. His actions led to seven other flags being damaged.

According to TODAY, the then 26-year-old was sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail for his offences.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.