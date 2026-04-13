Man in Thailand chases neighbours after nail clippers go missing, arrested after public outburst

Man allegedly shouts and chases residents over missing nail clippers

A 62-year-old man in Trat, Thailand, was arrested after he allegedly chased neighbours and hurled insults at them over a missing pair of nail clippers.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 12pm on Wednesday (2 April), following reports of a disturbance at a row of rental houses near the Trat Provincial Land Office.

When officers arrived, they found the man, identified as Suripol (name transliterated), behaving aggressively and shouting at residents.

According to the Trat News Post, authorities managed to de-escalate the situation, although he was reportedly disoriented and incoherent.

Outburst linked to past brain injury

According to his sister, Suripol suffers from long-term neurological damage after a previous shooting incident.

Despite undergoing surgery, he requires ongoing psychiatric medication.

She explained that the outburst was triggered by a misunderstanding, as he believed his nail clippers had been stolen and accused his neighbours of taking them.

Residents report ongoing fear

According to Channel 7 News, residents in the area said this was not an isolated case, claiming they had previously experienced verbal abuse and threats from the man.

Some shared that they now feel unsafe leaving their homes, especially those living alone, due to his unpredictable behaviour.

Suripol’s sister said she has been supporting him with housing and occasional work, but his condition has worsened over time.

She also claimed to have been physically assaulted by him.

As a result, she has requested that authorities intervene and admit him for psychiatric treatment, in hopes of ensuring the safety of both her brother and the surrounding community.

Also read: Man in Thailand shoots stranger he befriended & invited to drink together

