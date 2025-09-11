Man uses ChatGPT to apply for Personal Protection Order in court, cites 14 fictitious cases

Man seeking Personal Protection Order against ex-wife uses ChatGPT to court document

A man who was applying for a Personal Protection Order (PPO) used ChatGPT to research for his written submissions in court.

He ended up citing 14 fictitious cases, according to a judgment made available on Wednesday (10 Sept) and seen by Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Man was representing himself in PPO application

Both the man and his ex-wife had been seeking PPOs against one another for themselves and their two children after their divorce was finalised.

A PPO is a court order restraining the respondent from committing family violence against the applicant or other family members. Those who breach a PPO may be jailed and/or fined.

Family court magistrate Soh Kian Peng was considering the PPO applications from both former spouses, with the man representing himself in the case.

Man used ChatGPT to find similar cases, cited them in court documents

However, the magistrate realised that none of the 14 cases cited by the man existed.

He described some of them as “quite obviously fictitious”, while others that appeared to be legitimate at first were not.

The man had said they were relevant local legal examples that were similar to his case, and could thus be used as legal precedents.

But he admitted that he had used ChatGPT to help identify the cases and failed to verify them before citing them in court documents.

The man also referenced provisions of the Women’s Charter that were outdated and no longer applicable.

Man unaware that court users must ensure ChatGPT output is accurate

Mr Soh noted that court users were responsible for all the content in their court documents.

That means they need to ensure that any output generated by artificial intelligence (AI) is accurate and relevant before submitting it.

But the man said he was unaware of the family court guide on the use of generative AI tools by court users.

The consequences for not checking AI-generated output included the submission being disregarded and having to pay the other party’s legal costs.

Man ordered to pay S$1,000 to ex-wife

Eventually, the court ultimately dismissed both PPO applications, ruling that neither parent was likely to commit family violence on their children.

However, the ex-husband was ordered to pay costs of S$1,000 to his ex-wife.

Mr Soh also told the man to declare in writing if he used generative AI to prepare any court-submitted documents in future.

He would also be expected to state that he had complied with the relevant guide, to guard against him citing “AI-hallucinated material to the court”.

The magistrate clarified that this did not prohibit the man from using generative AI, but would prevent the court from being “taken by surprise”.

