TikToker allegedly catches man cheating on wife on MRT, message says he feels ‘guilty’

TikToker allegedly catches man cheating on wife on MRT

Last year, a vice principal’s cheating saga was the talk of the island. Just a week into 2025, a man on the MRT was caught by another passenger allegedly exchanging messages with his “side piece”.

TikTok user @limzo99, a freelance filmmaker, posted the photos of the man’s alleged cheating earlier this week which has gained 257,500 views as of writing.

“Hey ladies if your man has ‘Tabao Hing’ in his contacts and works near Outram Park MRT, I have some not so good news for you,” wrote the OP in the caption of the post.

In one of the photos, which zoomed in on the man’s messages, he told the other person, “I feel guilty especially when I look at her grey hairs”, possibly referring to his wife.

“I told you about this guilty feeling when we just started. But you scolded me and said you will handle,” the other party responded. “Now you come to tell me this.”

“I never ask for any status or abandoned (sic) her,” the other person added.

In the photo, a man’s left hand can be seen with a silver band on his ring finger.

OP hopes to help man’s wife find out the truth

Speaking to MS News, the TikTok user said she took the photo during her morning commute on the Thomson-East Coast Line at around 9am on 6 Jan.

She shared that the man — who she described as a “typical Chinese guy” dressed in office attire and in his mid-thirties — alighted at Outram Park station shortly after she took the photo.

As such, she was not able to see any more of the man’s exchanges with his alleged lover.

Netizens weigh in on the issue

Many netizens were enraged by the man’s behaviour and said they felt sorry for his wife.

Meanwhile, several users also speculate that the man could just be texting someone about his mother.

The OP hopes the post will help the man’s wife find out the truth behind his messages.

Also read: Woman publicly shames vice-principal husband for affair with student’s mother

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @limzo99 on TikTok.