Man In China Falls Asleep With Wireless Earphones, Wakes Up With One Of Them Inside Stomach

Man In China Finds One Of His Wireless Earphones In Stomach After Sleeping With Them

In this age of modern technology, many of us tend to keep our electrical appliances close to us — even in our sleep.

Doing so can turn out to be dangerous, however, as one man in China unwittingly discovered.

After going to sleep with his wireless earphones still lodged in his ears, he woke up to realise that one of them was missing.

He played music to find out where it went — only to discover that it was coming from his abdominal area.

X-rays then showed that the device was indeed stuck inside his stomach.

Man in China sleeps with wireless earphones on

According to a Weibo post by sdchina.com, the incident occurred on 7 Apr in the city of Jinan in Shandong, China.

A man went to sleep while wearing his wireless Bluetooth earphones.

Upon waking up, he realised that one of them was missing. To try and locate it, he connected his phone to the earphones and played music with it.

To his shock, music then began playing from his stomach, suggesting that it was inside.

Man rushes to doctor for medical help

8world News reported that the man proceeded to rush to the doctor for medical assistance at 4am in the morning.

He described his predicament to local medical staff, which stunned them, he recalled.

Additionally, he had taken a video of his ailment, which proved that his earphones were lodged in the abdominal area of his body.

When he brought the camera closer to it, music could be heard coming out of his stomach.

Doctors also conducted an X-ray scan, which showed what appeared to be a lone earphone residing in the man’s abdominal area.

The man is now taking laxatives in hopes of expelling the earphone through his excretion.

If all else fails, he may have to undergo surgery to remove the item.

Featured image adapted from Weibo.