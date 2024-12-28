Man in China attacks woman to steal her left sock, admits to liking the smell

Man in China knocks woman over to steal her sock due to his liking for its smell

A man reportedly attacked a young woman in China’s capital of Beijing this week.

However, while she might have feared sexual assault, the man instead stole one of her socks — just because he liked the smell.

Man lunges at woman late at night in China to steal her sock

The attack took place late at night, when the victim, named only as Ms Zhang (transliterated from Mandarin), was walking home from work, according to Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday, citing compiled media reports.

She was ambushed by a man surnamed Sun, who lunged as soon as he saw her, causing her to be very frightened.

Sun knocked her to the ground, but neither assaulted her nor stole any valuables.

Instead, he removed one of her shoes, took off her left sock, and fled.

Woman in China again attacked by man to steal her sock

Traumatised by the attack, Ms Zhang is now constantly scared of something similar happening to her while walking home at night.

Incredibly, she was ambushed and attacked again not long after that, also when she was on her way home.

During the second attack, she immediately recognised the perpetrator as the same person as once again, he fixated only on her socks.

She wondered why he ignored her purse and was more interested in her socks, remarking:

I think he’s some kind of pervert.

Perpetrator arrested & confessed to liking the smell of women’s socks

Sun was finally arrested and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Police investigations revealed that he was a truck driver who liked the smell of socks.

Because of his peculiar habit, he admitted to targeting single women walking alone at night.

Sun was eventually sentenced to six months in prison.

