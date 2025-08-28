Man crawls along Yishun HDB corridor & steals slippers, returns them after noticing CCTV camera

Man attempts to steal slippers after crawling along Yishun HDB corridor, puzzles netizens

A bizarre incident in Yishun has gone viral after a man was caught crawling on all fours along an HDB corridor before attempting to steal a pair of slippers.

The man, however, quickly returned the footwear once he realised he was being filmed.

The clip, which was uploaded to TikTok on 25 Aug, carried an onscreen warning: “YISHUN WATCH OUT FOR THIS MAN.”

Man crawls down corridor before snatching slippers

The footage begins with the man crawling on his knees down the corridor, furtively glancing around.

After creeping some distance, he stands up and lingers by the wall.

Moments later, the man starts walking back down the corridor, towards the camera.

Just a short distance later, he stops to seemingly inspect a doorway.

The man then looks around and down the hallway before bending down to grab something.

After standing up, he starts walking towards the camera, holding a pair of black slippers.

But as he is walking, he spots the surveillance camera pointed at him. Realising he has been caught, the man immediately retraces his steps and returns the footwear.

He then walks away from view.

Man returns a day later with own shoes

In a follow-up video posted on 26 Aug, the Original Poster (OP) claimed the same man came back the very next day, wearing the same outfit.

This time, however, he was seen pacing up and down the corridor with his own shoes on, even stopping to inspect the same doorway again.

Netizens amused and puzzled by man’s antics

The strange behaviour left viewers both amused and baffled.

Some netizens joked that such antics were typical Yishun things.

Another jokingly asked if the OP was certain about the man being human, given that the Hungry Ghost Festival is currently ongoing.

Another compared the footage to something one would see in the movies.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

